Hywel Dda University Health Board has published guidance and information on the process of children and young people being vaccinated across Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire over the coming weeks and months.
The health board’s vaccination team has stated that children and young people will receive a letter regarding their booster appointment 13 weeks after their last dose.
However, if a letter has not been received after 13 weeks, people are welcome to attend drop-in clinics for their booster jab.
For the opening time of drop-in clinics, visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination-programme/mass-vaccination-centres/
It is recommended that the booster vaccination is offered to:
- Everyone aged 16 years or over
- People aged 12 years and over with a severely weakened immune system who have had a third primary dose
- Children and young people aged 12 to 15 years who are at increased risk from coronavirus due to underlying health conditions
- Children and young people aged 12 to 15 years who live with someone with a weakened immune system
Meanwhile, children and young people aged 12 to 17 years, who have recently tested positive for coronavirus, should wait 12 weeks after the date they were tested to get the vaccine.
However, this can change to four weeks from Covid-19 infection if people are at increased risk.
