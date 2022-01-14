Visit Pembrokeshire has published a list of ‘experiences and workshops’ which will be happening throughout the county during 2022.
From creative workshops and wildlife encounters to relaxing breaks and the chance to learn a new skill, there are many activities happening in Pembrokeshire across the whole of 2022.
Courses to help people learn new skills in the county include art, textiles and leather.
Outdoor activities taking place also help people learn new ventures, such as sailing, climbing, wild swims and bushcraft.
To see all the experiences and workshops happening in 2022, visit https://www.visitpembrokeshire.com/latest-news/en/experiences-and-workshops-2022
