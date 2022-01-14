Hywel Dda University Health Board will be hosting an online board meeting later this month.
The virtual meeting will take place via Microsoft Teams at 9.30am on the morning of Thursday, January 27.
The health board has acknowledged that in previous sessions, people would be ‘normally welcome to attend and observe.’
However, the meeting will be held online due to current Covid-19 guidelines.
Electronic copies of the papers will be available to download from the health board’s website six days prior to the meeting.
To view the meeting, and to download the papers for the event, visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/about-us/your-health-board/board-meetings-2021/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.