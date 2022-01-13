Police attended a two-vehicle road collision in Pembrokeshire yesterday afternoon, where one man was taken to hospital with injuries.

The two-vehicle road traffic collision took place shortly after 5pm on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 12, on the A478 between Crymych and Glandy Cross.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers attended and closed the road, with it being reopened again at approximately 7.30pm.

One man involved in the collision was taken to hospital, "with injuries not believed to be life-threatening".