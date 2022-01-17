A MAN was fined after sending threats to Jobcentre employees which included saying he would slit someone’s throat, a court heard.
Thirty-seven-year old Darren Connolly, whose address is c/o Charles Street, Milford Haven, messaged a civil servant working from home on December 11.
Using the Jobcentre’s internal messaging system for job seekers and their case workers, Connolly messaged an employee of Haverfordwest Jobcentre saying he would slit someone’s throat in the car park and throw a brick through the centre’s window.
On the same day Connolly was also found in possession of drugs, after being found with £4 worth of cannabis while sleeping rough in a tent on Hamilton Place.
In mitigation, defending solicitor Tom Lloyd said his client was never going to carry out the threats.
“It is something foolish he has said in drink. There was no intention to carry out the threat. He says he lashed out and that he regrets his decisions.”
Probation officer Julie Norman said the circumstances of Connolly’s appearance in court were disappointing.
“He is struggling to cope at the moment. Since probation has ended, his support has ended and he does not know how to access support in the community.”
Connolly was made the subject of a community order, which included 10 days' rehabilitation, and was fined £80.
He will also pay costs £85 and a £95 surcharge.
