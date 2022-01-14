Pembrokeshire County Council has announced that applications for the next round of Covid-19 business support is now open for businesses in the county.
The funding is part of a £120m package from the Welsh Government to help nightclubs, events, retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses and their supply chains.
For more information or to apply for Non Domestic Rates-linked grants, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support/non-domestic-rate-linked-business-grant
The deadline for the application is 5pm on Monday, February 14.
An eligibility checker for businesses is available at https://fundchecker.businesswales.gov.wales/businesssupport
Welsh Government has also decided that self-catering accommodation will not be eligible for the grant unless:
- The self-catering property can accommodate for 30 people or more or
- The self-catering accommodation is classed as an outdoor education centre
A discretionary fund to support sole traders, freelancers and businesses who do not pay rates, with funding of £500 to £2,000, is due to go live on the council’s business support pages next week.
For more information, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.