Haverfordwest County AFC striker Ben Fawcett has handed in a transfer request to pursue his ambition of becoming a full-time professional football player.

Chairman Rob Edwards confirmed Fawcett had requested a move and that the club would not stand in the way of allowing him to pursue his dreams.

"He wants to play full time professional," said Mr Edwards. "We are not going to be full time in any capacity for two or three years.

"He wants his options open to be able to play at a full time professional club, and we are not going to stand in his way.

Fawcett is a regular starter for the Bluebirds, leading the line with tenacity and determination.

He has played every game of Haverfordwest's campaign in the Cymru Premier this season, scoring five goals.

Mr Edwards confirmed there are no issues between the player and the club.

"I want to confirm, he is happy at the club," added Mr Edwards."If he is with us to the end of the season he will be fully committed and akey part of the remainder of the campaign.

"We want a fully focused Ben because he is a talent."

The Cymru Premier League is scheduled to resume in full on the weekend of February 8/9.