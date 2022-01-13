Police are appealing for information as part of an investigation of an alleged rape in the Milford Haven area late on Monday, January 3.
Police received the report shortly before midnight, following an alleged incident on the grass area in front of the flats on Observatory Avenue in Hakin.
The man has been described as ‘wearing black trousers, a grey cardigan and black top underneath. He is believed to be aged between 50 and 60 years of age, and had thinning/possibly balding hair on top with shorter hair at the sides, and had a local accent.’
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Anyone who saw anything that night or who has information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
“Quote reference: DPP/1491/03/01/2022/02/C.”
