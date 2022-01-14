WALES is set to move back to alert level zero under plans to be set out by the First Minister today (Friday).
Mark Drakeford will hold a press conference detailing how the country will ease its restrictions as part of a two-week plan if the public health situation continues to improve.
Wales is currently on alert level two restrictions which have been in place since Boxing Day at his press conference.
The move to alert level zero will be phased, with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first.
The restrictions that were introduced on Boxing Day came after the Omicron variant swept the country.
They were described as a "revised version" of alert level two restrictions, but still included:
- Wearing a face covering (unless you have a reasonable excuse not to wear a face covering) in all indoor public places, including when not seated in a pub, café or restaurant.
- Meeting no more than five other people at a café, restaurant, pub or other public premises (unless with your household of a larger number). This applied to both outdoor and indoor areas of the premises.
- Working from home if you could.
- Self-isolating for seven days if you tested positive for Covid-19 and taking a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) on day six and day seven. If either LFT was positive, you had to remain in isolation until two negative LFTs or after day 10, whichever was sooner.
- Not taking part in an organised event indoors of more than 30 people or outdoors for more than 50 people. All organised events had to be organised by a responsible body and have a risk assessment.
Mr Drakeford will also thank the people of Wales for their support in helping to stem the flow of Omicron and to bring the removal of the protections put in place after a successful booster campaign saw more than 1.75m people have the extra booster dose.
The press conference is due to begin at 12.15pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.