Police are appealing for information after an incident of criminal damage in Pembroke in the early hours of this morning, Friday January 14.
It took place at the Londis Store in Main Street between 12.45am and 1am.
Anyone who can help with the enquiry is asked to contact PC Jasmine Hinson on Jasmine.Hinson@dyfed-powys.police.uk or 101.
The crime reference is DP-20220114-010
