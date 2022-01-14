The A40 between Wolfscastle and Haverfordwest is partially blocked following a one-vehicle crash earlier this morning.
Traffic is currently moving slowly in the area following the incident just before 7.30am.
Police have requested recovery of the vehicle which, as of 9am, was still being awaited.
