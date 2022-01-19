Cardigan is the venue for a major machinery auction on behalf of Stepside Agricultural Contractors.

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, will host the event from January 26 -31.

The sale will include over 80 lots, featuring well-maintained agricultural tractors, forage harvester, slurry tankers, muck spreaders, plant, grassland machinery and equipment.

Highlights of the sale include:

2016 Claas Jaguar 970 Forage Harvester, with an estimate of £110,000-£130,000;

2015 Krone Big M 420 self-propelled mower, with an estimate of £120,000-£140,000;

2020 John Deere 6250R AutoPower Ultimate Edition tractor with an estimate of £110,000-£130,000;

2011 John Deere 7530 AutoQuad with an estimate of £45,000-£50,000, and

JCB JS130LC Tracked Excavator with an estimate of £30,000-£35,000.

Stepside Agricultural Contractors is a family-owned partnership based in Cardigan and was established 50 years ago.

Daniel James from Stepside Agricultural Contractors said: “We have had a change in business policy at Stepside and will now be specialising in the waste, slurry and digestate sectors.

"We have updated much of our slurry kit and as a result, the machinery available at the Cheffins auction is now surplus to our requirements. We have worked hard to look after all of the equipment on offer, and this sale will be a good opportunity for buyers to pick up second-hand, well-maintained kit for a lower price than buying new.

"The Cheffins team are the market leaders for online farm sales, and having attended a number of their auctions, we knew that this would be the best route to market the equipment and get the best possible price. With new machinery prices being so high at the moment, we hope that our equipment will be a good option for farmers and contractors looking for quality agricultural machinery.”

Charles Wadsley, associate at Cheffins, commented: “Stepside Agricultural Contractors is one of the most well-respected contracting companies in the business and following the decision to make a change in farming policy, we are pleased to be able to help them dispose of surplus machinery.

"Some machinery will be kept back, as the company looks to focus on haulage and digestate and slurry spreading. The catalogue for the Stepside sale sees a significant collection of lots, with a number of good quality machinery on offer. The timed online format will allow bidders from the UK and further afield to take part and we expect this auction to be of interest to both private and trade buyers.”

The sale takes place from Wednesday to Monday, January 26-31, with a viewing day on Thursday, January 27, at the Stepside premises at Cardigan Cattle Market, Cardigan.

To view the catalogue, visit: cheffins.co.uk/machinery-vintage-auctions.htm