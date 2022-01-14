Local children in the Gwaun Valley celebrated the old new year- Hen Galan- yesterday, Thursday, January 13, by visiting local households and singing for Calennig.
The Gwaun Valley still celebrates the year turning on the Julian calendar, which was abolished in 1752 and replaced with the Gregorian calendar.
The residents of Cwn Gwaun resisted the change and still ring in the new year on January 13.
Part of the celebrations involve children going from house to house singing traditional songs.
In return they are given Calennig, sweets or money. Children are also invited into local houses to celebrate.
The celebrations usually continue into the evening, with events taking place at both The Dyffryn Arms, known locally as Bessie's, and Gelli Fawr.
