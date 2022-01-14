Hywel Dda University Health Board has published a list of treatments still offered for children at Withybush Hospital, with the hospital still providing minor injury care for children.
This comes after the move by the health board to change the service to treat seriously unwell children in Pembrokeshire at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.
The Haverfordwest-based hospital is still providing minor injury care for children 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Children may attend Withybush if suffering a minor injury such as:
- A minor wound
- A minor burn
- Insect bites
- A sprain or potential broken bone if not badly misshapen
- Minor head or face injuries
- Foreign bodies in the nose or ear
Furthermore, children aged over 12 months may also receive treatment for minor injuries on weekdays across the Hywel Dda region, including Tenby Hospital walk-in and Cardigan Integrated Care Centre Minor Injury Unit
For more information on children’s services within the Hywel Dda region, visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/childrens-services/
