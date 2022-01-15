Dyfed-Powys Police has published a survey for people in the region to comment on the force’s relationship with the LGBT+ community.

Chief Constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, Dr Richard Lewis, said: “It is a relationship which is improving, but there is always more, of course, that we can do for all of our communities, and the LGBT+ community is an important stakeholder for us at Dyfed-Powys Police.

“I would ask you to complete a short survey, which informs the All Wales debate which we are having here.”

In order to participate in the survey, visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LGBTPoliceNetwork/