Dyfed-Powys Police has published a survey for people in the region to comment on the force’s relationship with the LGBT+ community.
Chief Constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, Dr Richard Lewis, said: “It is a relationship which is improving, but there is always more, of course, that we can do for all of our communities, and the LGBT+ community is an important stakeholder for us at Dyfed-Powys Police.
“I would ask you to complete a short survey, which informs the All Wales debate which we are having here.”
In order to participate in the survey, visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LGBTPoliceNetwork/
