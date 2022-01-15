A Letterston pensioner died following a fall at home, an inquest heard on Wednesday, January 12.

Margaret Anne Phillips was born in Letterston. She worked as a telephonist and then at the Unigate cheese factory in Haverfordwest until she retired 30 years ago.

She married in 1962 and lived with her husband in Letterston.

Coroner’s officer, Lisa Jenkins told the hearing that 82-year-old Mrs Phillips suffered from deteriorating eyesight. She had undergone a cataract operation but there had been no improvement.

As she got older, she became unsteady on her feet and had a walking frame but didn’t like to use it.

The inquest heard that, on June 23 last year, she fell in the bathroom and was taken to Withybush Hospital.

She had several falls following this where she was admitted to hospital, and on release had nurses calling to the home.

On August 4 last year she had a fall in the living room of her home and was admitted to hospital with a haematoma and having suffered a seizure.

A neurosurgeon from Cardiff was contacted by the hospital, but the decision was made to refer Mrs Phillips to the palliative care team.

She died at Withybush Hospital the following day, the inquest heard.

A report from the resident practitioner at the hospital gave the primary causes of death as a subdual haematoma and a fall.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, concluded that Mrs Phillips died from the effects of a subdural haematoma, sustained during a fall at her home. He expressed his condolences to Mrs Phillips’ family at their loss.