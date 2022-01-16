In his latest nostalgia column in the Western Telegraph, JEFF DUNN discusses more old times:

Firstly, matters arising from last week's TRM.

It was lovely to hear from Geraldine Woolmer, who rang about Oliver Harries' Jubilee Club query. Geraldine said that when she worked for Lloyd's Shipping in the Jubilee Building during the late 1960's there were no signs left of the club. Thanks Geraldine.

Living in Milford in the 1950's, being a car-less family, and having no personal connections to Neyland, as a child I never got to enjoy the thrills and excitement of voyaging across to Pembroke Dock on the ferryboats. Even when I got a little older the number of times I headed across to Hobbs Point you could count on one hand.

This week, as I trawled through my box of old snaps, and I was startled to see how many pics of those water -buses I've got...so here goes with a ferry-boat special.

From a 1948 W Tel Almanac :

"An important transport development took place with the Pem CC taking over the Neyland-Hobbs Point Ferry. The ferry had always been operated by private individuals or companies, but the last private operators, British Conveyances Ltd., had notified the Council of their intention to discontinue the services, which had been proving unremunerative. Since April the service has been managed by the County Surveyor's Dept, the County Council having acquired the ferry boats "Alumchine" and "Lady Magdalene."

That reminded me that I was once anonymously sent this gen re the "Neyland ferries:

"Before Hobbs Point was built for the Admiralty, small boats would land alongside the causeway on the Mantellow Tower at Pembroke Dock, and I think that at one time Pem Dock Yacht Club had intended to build a slipway there.

The very first steam vessel, in 1911, was run by Capt Jackson, before being taken over by a Mr Corham, whose boats were the Long Ditton and Milford. Then from 1912 to 1932 it was Mr Hitchens, with the Amy, Resolute, Menai, Crimson Rambler and Pioneer. In 1914 the Admiralty took over the Resolute. From 1932 to 1945 W. Lee had the Birmingham City (motor), Lady Magdaline, and Alumchine ; then from 1945 to 1949 those last two were run by BR Conveyance. From March 1949 to 1975, Pembs CC ran the same two, until the Cleddau Queen was built in Oct 1956 and the Cleddau King in 1963."

I'm certain that many will have their own personal memories and tales of the ferry days, and to help remind them, here are photos of the Cleddau King and Queen, Alumchine, Amy, Pioneer and Lady Magdalene.

As there are more pics included this week, there's less waffle from me, so I'll leave you with a thought from Judith Stern..."Experience is a comb life gives you after you lose your hair."

Take care, please stay safe.