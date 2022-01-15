Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded two education sessions for primary school children with diabetes across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
Two half-day sessions were organised by the Paediatric Diabetes team for primary school children with Type 1 diabetes.
The first session, ‘Seren,’ was for primary school children nearing secondary school, discussing how to manage diabetes in day-to-day life.
The session used school-based scenarios to help the children learn how to safely manage highs and lows, with carbohydrate counting during the school day.
All primary school children were welcome to attend the second session, which focused on managing sport and diabetes.
Specialists spoke to the children about how sport and exercise affects the body and blood glucose levels, and also how to safely manage it.
Paediatric Diabetes Specialist Nurse Yvonne Davies said: “The sessions were a great success. They gave children the opportunity to meet up with other children living with diabetes and help to promote and sustain good health.
“Going forward, we hope to hold these sessions twice a year to empower children to manage their diabetes.”
