A Bristol man charged with beating a woman in Haverfordwest will face trial at the town’s magistrates court later this year.
Imran Ahmed first appeared in front of Swansea Magistrates Court on Christmas Eve.
He was charged with assaulting a woman by beating her in Haverfordwest on December 18, 2021.
Ahmed, of Downend Road, Downend, entered a not guilty plea and was bailed to attend a case management hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 10.
During the hearing on Monday of this week, magistrates set a trial date for March 9.
They remanded 42-year-old Ahmed on bail until then.
They did not alter the terms of bail: Until the trial Ahmed must not contact his alleged victim directly or indirectly and must not enter Haverfordwest, except to attend court or a pre-arranged appointment with his solicitor, He must also live and sleep each night at the Downend Road address.
