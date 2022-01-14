There have been 319 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today, Friday, January 14, state there were 157 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 114 in Pembrokeshire and 48 in Ceredigion since the last report on January 7.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 70,333 – 38,726 in Carmarthenshire, 21,347 in Pembrokeshire and 10,260 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total remaining at 651 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 2,864 new cases of coronavirus and four new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 738,609 cases and 6,683 deaths.
There have been 16,555 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,499, 752 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,334,096 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,765,080 people and 52,762 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Local democracy reporter Katy Jenkins
