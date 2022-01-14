Sky has revealed its exciting line-up of TV shows, films and live sport in February 2022.

From brand new experiences to returning favourites, there are lots of of shows and films that we can’t wait to watch.

You can get Sky TV here, with packages including cinema, sports and much more.

These are some of our favourite shows and films that we are getting excited about on Sky in February.

Sky has revealed its new shows for February (Sky/PA)

Series coming to Sky in February

Fear Index

Fast-Paced thriller based on the best-selling novel by Robert Harris. Dr Alex Hoffman (Josh Hartnett) is a computer scientist and genius who is ready to make a killing.

Alongside his Hedge Fund business partner and best friend, Hugo, he’s launching VIXAL-4 to investors - an AI-driven system that exploits fear in the financial markets and promises returns of billions. But this is not the day Alex and Hugo had planned on.

What follows are the worst 24 hours of Alex’s life - cutting across reality, memory and paranoid fantasy, forcing him to question everything he sees with his own eyes.

Dating No Filter Series 2

Just in time for Valentine’s Day the hilarious non-scripted Sky Original dating show returns for a second series, where some of the UK’s funniest comedians provide unfiltered commentary as hopeful singletons venture out on blind dates.

No faux pas, awkward silence or tiny spark go unnoticed as our eagle-eyed comics watch on in horror and delight!

Joel Dommett and Emily Atack will star in the new series of Dating No Filter (Sky)

The Devil's Advocate

Over three parts, The Devil’s Advocate tells the epic, stranger-than-fiction tale of flamboyant international movie mogul and businessman turned criminal defence lawyer, Giovanni di Stefano.

A conman who harboured many secrets, di Stefano climbed to the heights of his profession and came to represent some of the most famous criminals and tyrants on the planet, including Harold Shipman and Saddam Hussein.

Charting the gipping cat-and-mouse chase between Giovanni di Stefano, the self-styled “Devil’s Advocate”, and the City of London Police detective Jerry Walters, we look at the seven-year-long, international investigation to track him down from London, to Rome and to Mallorca.

Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman

Hosted by Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman, this series unearths the true stories behind famous jailbreaks.

With dramatic recreations, dynamic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects, escapes from prisons like Alcatraz will come to life in graphic detail.

Films coming to Sky Cinema in February

Space Jam: A New Legacy

When basketball icon LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue AI, LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the AI’s digitised champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself.

It’s game time. Space Jam: A New Legacy is nominated for the Comedy Movie of 2021 at @PeoplesChoice Awards. To vote, retweet this or send a tweet with #TheComedyMovie + #SpaceJamMovie #PCAs 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yMfnMFHIP8 — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) November 16, 2021

Dream Horse

The inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small town bartender, Jan Vokes (Toni Collette).

With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbours to chip in their meagre earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites.

Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope in their struggling community.

In the Earth

As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run.

Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.

British horror from acclaimed director Ben Wheatley, starring Joel Fry (Game of Thrones), Reece Shearsmith, (A Field in England) and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake).

Sky Sports

Premier League

Super Bowl - 56th edition live from the SoFi Stadium, California.

Super League - 27th edition gets underway in this Rugby League World Cup year.

You can watch all of this and more via Sky TV, which can be bought here.