Are you looking for a spa break experience that will ease the Winter blues? Or perhaps treatments to boost your New Year health goals?

From an Indian head massage and saunas to full body treatments, even just a moment of pampering can boost your mental and physical wellness.

You can spend an hour relaxing on the massage table or book a special day of treatments and afternoon tea with loved ones - it all adds up.

There are hundreds of award-winning and popular spa hotels and treatment centres across the UK.

Here's your guide to the best spas in the UK - all winners in the Good Spa Guide 2021 regional awards, voted for by the public.

Best spa days, breaks and hotels in the UK

The Bvlgari Spa - Best Spa in London

This five star luxury hotel is home to one of the most popular spas in the country - from a vitality pool covered by gold leaf tiles to a sauna and calming treatment rooms.

The Onyx Spa Suite Elysium Experience is a day for two people - from a 60 minute personalised massage to being served a fruit platter and glass of champagne. For mums-to-be, you can indulge in maternity massages - perfectly tailored to your needs.

You can find package offers via SpaBreaks here.

Fairmont St Andrews - Best Spa in Scotland

Relax in the hotel spa's 12 treatment rooms with themes like the luxury By the Sea package.

After your treatment, you can soak in the pool or bask in the sauna or steam room.

There are lots of offers via SpaBreaks including the Revive day package for £65 per person and £75 Recharge day, where you can add an extra of Savoy Afternoon Tea.

The Woodland Spa - Best Spa in the North West of England

Found in Burnley, The Woodland Spa has one of the largest hydrotherapy pools in Europe.

The Woodland Spa hopes to "nourish your body, mind and soul" with massage treatments, packages and more.

During spa days, guests are greeted by freshly baked pastry, tea or coffee and, after a couple of hours of relaxation, you can enjoy a main course, dessert and glass of wine.

Aqua Sana Longleat Forest - Best Spa in the South-West and Channel Islands

This modern spa has themed spa experiences to try - from the Moonlight Steam Room, Moonlight Shower and Forest Cavern.

Spa features include a heated outdoor pool, reflexology footbaths, steam rooms, saunas, an ice cave and relaxation rooms.

Serenity Spa at Seaham Hall - Best Spa in the North East

Serenity Spa has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor with more than 40 different spa treatments to choose from.

Take a dip in the ozone treated pool or hydrotherapy pool or head towards the thermal rooms, steamy hot tubs and sun terrace.

Serenity Spa is a regular award-winner for relaxation - previously winning Best Spa for Customer Service in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2019, Best Spa for Style by The Sunday Times, Best Spa in the North East by Good Spa Guide 2016 and Best UK Spa Destination by Conde Nast Traveller.

Hoar Cross Hall - Best Spa in the West Midlands and Wales

Hoar Cross Hall offers face and body treatments courtesy of Elemis and Voya while it has its own nail bar, hair salon and spa café, Hugo's.

Swim in the saltwater vitality pool or relax in luxury whirlpools.

This SpaBreaks deal can get you a one night escape at Hoar Cross Hall spa for £174.50.

Ragdale Hall Spa - Best Spa in the East Midlands and the East

This spa in the countryside offers reasonably priced treatments from massage and wellness pros.

There are several different spa facilities to explore while over 130 spa therapists are ready to relax you with spa treatments.

Ragdale Hall also has an infinity pool overlooking the grounds.

Spa deals at Ragdale Hall include the Evening Spa Experience - from £69 per person - giving you a two course dinner in the Verandah Bar and access to the spa. You can also find deals via SpaBreaks for the Ragdale Experience Day, Refresh and Revive Day, Two Night Weekend Escape and more.

Aqua Sana Woburn Forest - Best Spa in the South East

This spa creates a sensory experience - from the fire and ice, blossom, herbal, sensory, mineral and gemstonem and salt spa options to the zen garden.

Reviews describe this as an "amazing relaxing spa break with incredible staff and treatments".