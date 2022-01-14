THE case of the Lamphey man accused of the murder of Lily Sullivan has been set for trial.

Judge Paul Thomas QC set the initial trial date for June 13.

Thirty-four-year-old Lewis Haines, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, was making his second Crown Court appearance today after being charged on December 20 by Dyfed-Powys Police with the murder of 18-year-old Lily.

Haines is alleged to have killed Lily after meeting her in Pembroke club Paddles on the night of December 16; the 18-year-old’s body found in the Pembroke Mill Pond area on the morning of December 17.

Western Telegraph: Paddles nightclub where Lily and Haines metPaddles nightclub where Lily and Haines met

Judge Paul Thomas QC set Haines’ next court appearance for May 16 which will be a pre-trial hearing. He is remanded in custody.

Western Telegraph: Police said Lily was wearing a white cropped top, blue jeans, black boots and her hair was black, bleached at the front, when she diedPolice said Lily was wearing a white cropped top, blue jeans, black boots and her hair was black, bleached at the front, when she died

No pleas have yet been entered by Haines.

 