A Pembrokeshire woman took her life while an alleged offence against her was being investigated by police, an inquest heard on Friday, January 14.

Coroner’s officer, Lisa Jenkins, told the hearing that Julie Skinner had a long history of mental health issues and suffered with chronic depression, borderline personality disorder and psychosis.

The 45-year-old attended Bro Cerwyn psychiatric hospital for groups, and had been admitted to Bro Cerwyn due to overdoses in the past. She had self-harmed from the age of 16.

The inquest heard that in 2020 Miss Skinner reported to police that she had been the victim of an offence. This incident was still under investigation when she died.

On June 18 of that year emergency services were contacted after Miss Skinner had self-harmed. She made reference to the fact she had hurt herself because of the incident that had happened. She was admitted to Withybush Hospital where she told doctors that she wanted to leave hospital and go and kill herself. She subsequently attended Bro Cerwyn.

Less than a week later, on June 24, 2020, police received a report that Miss Skinner had self-harmed and was threating to jump out of the second-floor window of her Pembroke home.

She jumped out of the window and landed on concrete slabs, resulting in fractures to her lower limbs. She told police that she had taken "lots of insulin," which she had access to as she was diabetic.

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?

On August 13, 2020, a friend of Miss Skinner’s called police as she was concerned for her welfare and couldn’t get hold of her; she had said the day before that she was feeling suicidal.

Firefighters entered Miss Skinner’s home through an upstairs open window and found her unresponsive.

CPR was carried out and Miss Skinner was taken to Withybush Hospital, but unfortunately attempts to revive her were not successful.

The coroner heard that several notes were found in the property, including one indicating an intentional overdose.

A post-mortem by Dr Petya Nadiva found the presence of morphine in Miss Skinner’s system in potentially lethal concentrations.

There was no evidence of insulin overdose; the cause of death was given as morphine intoxication.

HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire, Paul Bennett returned a verdict of suicide, extending his condolences to Miss Skinner’s family.

The Samaritans is there for anyone needing help. Whatever you’re going through, you can call free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is free to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.