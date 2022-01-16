These adorable animals from Greenacres Animal Rescue are all looking for their forever homes.

If you think you may be able to rehome reptile Rory, gorgeous goats Jasper and Jeremiah, cute cat Enid, beautiful sighthound Shelly or miracle Boxer cross Tyson, fill in the application form on the Greenacres website.

Rory is an 18-month-old bearded dragon looking for a knowledgeable home. Rory is a sweet lad who will tolerate handling and eats and sheds well.

Rory needs a reptile - and ideally a bearded dragon - knowledgeable home and owners that will spend time with him and allow him time outside of his vivarium. Rory will make a wonderful pet.

Jasper and Jeremiah are two Angora cross brothers that are looking for a new home. They came into the care of Greenacres as their owner was sadly losing their land. They are comical and mischievous just as goats should be and are now ready to look for a new home. They are castrated, vaccinated and up to date with all parasite treatment. Successful adopters will have to have a CPH number to keep livestock and correct set up for goats, secure fencing and shelter.

Jasper and Jeremiah are two of seven goats at Greeacres currently looking for homes.

Enid is a pretty and small, black and white female domestic shorthair.

A timid little girl that needs a patient owner, Enid has come from a multi-cat household so could happily coexist with other cats again as long as she is given time to settle. Enid is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Shelley is the most beautiful Spanish podenco and is 20 months old, a cracking girl that will make any sighthound lover weak at the knees. She is friendly, loving and adores people. Shelley is also super-friendly with other dogs and loves to play. Shelley would be unsuitable for a home with cats/small furry animals. Shelley is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus 5 weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Tyson is a two-year-old Boxer cross with a somewhat miraculous story. Tyson was taken to a vet when his owners felt they could no longer care for him. Sadly it was quite obvious that Tyson was unwell, on investigation is was discovered that Tyson had very serious heart issues. He saw a heart specialist who said it was unlikely he would survive surgery but without it he probably would have less than six months to live.

Tyson underwent heart surgery near Bristol which he came through the surgery and recovered well. On his recent three-monthly check, has proved everyone wrong and is doing really well.

His life expectancy, although not guaranteed, is now looking much better; he will need to stay on lifelong medication and have regular check ups, but Greenacres is confident that Tyson can have a good quality life of fulfilment and happiness.

The rescue is looking for a permanent foster home for him which must be within Pembrokeshire and be able and willing to attend check-up appointments in Haverfordwest. Greenacres will remain financially responsible for his veterinary care.