Wales Air Ambulance charity has thanked the public for its support throughout 2021, enabling the charity to attend 3,544 life and limb-threatening emergencies during the calendar year.

This now means that, since the charity’s inception in 2001, more than 41,000 missions have been undertaken in 20 years.

During 2021, 1,870 of the calls attended were by air, while 1,674 were by road in a rapid response vehicle.

1,540 of the incidents were medical-related while the other 2,004 were linked to trauma.

Meanwhile, 372 of the patients attended to in 2021 were aged 17 or under.

Wales Air Ambulance on-board consultants have delivered blood transfusions, administered anaesthesia, and undertaken emergency operations at the scene of an incident, before flying the patient to specialist care.

Moreover, time-critical transfers between hospitals occurred, where a patient needed urgent specialist care from a different healthcare facility.

Dr Sue Barnes, Wales Air Ambulance chief executive, said: “The support that our charity receives is incredible. From everyone who raises money for us, to our army of volunteers – they are all lifesavers.

“I would also like to thank our trustees, charity colleagues, partners, medics and pilots for their passion, determination and dedication to the people of our country, and our focus on serving Wales and saving lives.

“On 3,544 occasions last year we were able to attend life or limb-threatening emergencies and that was only possible thanks to everybody I have mentioned. Thank you so much.”

While the helicopter operation is supported by the people of Wales through charitable donations to Wales Air Ambulance, the medical capability on board the aircraft is delivered due to a unique Third Sector-Public Sector partnership between the charity, Welsh Government and NHS Wales.

Professor David Lockey, EMRTS Cymru national director, said: “Last year was a challenge for everyone as Covid-19 continued to impact on our service and our people.

“Nevertheless, despite those challenges, we were able to continue our lifesaving work – as we have done throughout the pandemic.

“The reason for this is the commitment shown by everyone connected to the service and the people of Wales, for which I cannot thank you all enough.”