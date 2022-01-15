Mid and West Wales Senedd member Cefin Campbell is to be made the second designated member in the co-operation agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government.

This is part of Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price’s reshuffle of his team for 2022, where he says his party is "ready to make a real difference".

Cefin Campbell will join Sian Gwenllian MS, who was announced as the lead designated member last month.

Adam Price hailed Mr Campbell as an "outstanding" and "experienced" politician that would form part of the team.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said: “I am proud to appoint Cefin Campbell as the second and final designated member of the co-operation agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government.

“Cefin is an outstanding politican with years of experience under his belt. He and Sian Gwenllian form part of a team that will work with the Government to take the Co-Operation Agreement forward to ensure its successful delivery.

“It is fitting to announce Cefin’s new role on the first day of the new Senedd term.”

Cefin Campbell MS added: “It is an honour and a priviliege to be invited to become a designated member as part of the exciting and transformative co-operation agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government.

“The co-operation agreement is a radical and transformative programme which will bring real and long-term benefits for the people of Wales -- including free school meals to all primary school children. It signifies an opportunity, and a new way of doing politics.

“I look forward to working with my fellow designated member Sian Gwenllian and the Welsh Government Ministers and pledge to do my utmost to ensure the successful delivery of the agreement and its 46 policy areas.”

Heledd Fychan MS will become the spokesperson for children and young people, Welsh language, culture, sport and international affairs.

Meanwhile, Sioned Williams MS will be the spokesperson for post-16 education, social justice and equalities, while Mabon ap Gwynfor MS will become the spokesperson for agriculture, rural affairs, housing and planning.