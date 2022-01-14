A scandalous drama is coming to a screen near you soon as a Pembrokeshire community theatre group presents Oscar Wilde's Lady Windermere's Fan.

Span's Theatr Soffa will be treading the virtual boards in March to stage an abridged version of the classic script, as the cast members will all be performing from the comfort of their own homes.

They will also be able to join rehearsals from their sofas and kitchen tables.

Rehearsals will take place on Wednesday evenings from 7pm to 8pm, starting on January 19, all from the comfort of your own home.

"If you need any help joining the calls to take part please let us know and we'll provide assistance," a Span spokesperson said.

Set up in the early part of the coronavirus pandemic, the focus of the innovative Theatr Soffa is to reduce isolation and loneliness in rural communities as well as improving mental health and wellbeing amongst people living across Pembrokeshire.

Productions of Under Milk Wood/Dan y Wenallt; Dracula; Bynji Jymping a Straeon Eraill; A Child's Christmas in Wales/Nadolig Plentyn yng Nghymru have been performed to a wide positive response.

Span said: "Just as with in-person performance, the show is performed live using exciting livestream technology to allow participants and audiences to take part from home, with added sound and video effects woven in.

"It's a great way to learn new skills, as cast members often help each other with backdrops, prop making and costume, and there's a lot of fun in exploring camera angles and what can be done from home.

"And of course that post-rehearsal glass of wine or cuppa is only ever a few feet away!"

To register your interest, please complete this registration form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=AC8_d2kV5UKRPodScLOdlm8u4gFGfOlBq-mVpX5jASdUQTE0RDlRQTVSSDdBMVJUR09DVlNNNVoxSSQlQCN0PWcu

*Please note that past participants are also required to complete this form*

For further enquiries, please contact info@span-arts.org.uk, or phone 01834 869323.