The Plant Dewi Men’s Project in Pembroke Dock has wished the people of Pembrokeshire, and is looking forward to what the group will do in 2022.
The group is run by Plant Dewi, of the Diocese of St Davids for Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, and helps men get together to "chat, share some meals together, have a laugh and get some good stuff done in the community".
This week, the group has been at its latest plot, putting in new paths and getting areas ready for planting vegetables for the foodbank.
A spokesperson from the group said: “We'll also be continuing to support local community projects - we're currently refurbishing the local junior schools raised beds so pupils can learn some gardening skills in the spring.”
