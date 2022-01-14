Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to Angle Bay this morning, following the discovery of ordnance on the Pembrokeshire beach.
Police were called at approximately 10.40am this morning (Friday, January 14).
When officers arrived to the beach, they put a cordon in place around the mounted weaponry ‘to ensure the safety of the public,’ while they waited for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived on scene, while police left to allow them to ‘deal with the matter.’
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.