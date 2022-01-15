A 35-year-old man from Haverfordwest is to appear in court to face charges which date back more than six years.
Dale Brown of Stepney Terrace is charged with criminal damage and assaulting a woman by beating.
The alleged damage offence relates to furniture worth £50.
Both offences were said to have been committed in Gravesend, Kent on November 16, 2015.
The cases were listed at Medway Magistrates' Court in Kent on Tuesday January 4 when Brown was not present.
The court adjourned the matter until February 9 for Brown to appear and enter a plea, and he was granted unconditional bail until that date.
