CAN you help find William who is missing from the Haverfordwest area?
William, who is 71, is described as being 5ft 6ins, of slight build, bald on top with grey hair on the sides, and speaks with a Pembrokeshire accent.
He was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, January 12, when it is thought he may have caught the train to Oxford.
Anyone who has seen William, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://orlo.uk/tjf79, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: DP-20220112-162.
