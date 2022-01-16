ATG Tickets has extended its "extra special" January sale with discounts on everything from West End shows to ballet and opera.

The booking website says its biggest ever sale got a "standing ovation" from customers so it wanted to continue its run.

Whether you're looking for some retail therapy to beat the January Blues or you want something to look forward to in 2022, we've got you covered. 

The sale has been extended to Sunday, January 30 2022 with offers on shows across the country. 

You can also select a price point to see the incredible productions within your budget with offers ranging from £15, £25 and £35 for shows. 

ATG tickets extends January sale

Shows for £15

Shows for £25

  • Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • The Addams Family - Birmingham, Manchester, Oxford, Stoke, Wimbledon - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Ellen Kent's Carmen - Aylesbury, Oxford, Stoke, Sunderland, Wimbledon, York - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • The Osmonds - A New Musical - Stoke, Woking and York - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Choir of Man - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • The Da Vinci Code - Richmond, Woking - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets

Shows for £35

  • Only Fools and Horses The Musical - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Looking Good Dead - Birmingham, Richmond, York - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Ellen Kent's Tosca - Birmingham, Manchester, Oxford - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • 9 to 5 the Musical - Oxford, Woking, Stoke - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Ellen Kent's Madama Butterfly - Manchester, Richmond, Sunderland, Torquay, Wimbledon, Woking - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
  • Jersey Boys - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets

You can view all the eligible shows here.