MEET Haverfordwest AFC’s new flying wingback Ryan George.
Twenty-year-old George has been training with the Bluebirds’ first team for over three weeks after arriving from Redditch Utd.
George will offer much needed cover in defence as well as an attacking outlet with the wingback saying he is as comfortable going forward as he is defending.
Swansea based George, who is signed with the Bluebirds until the end of the season, started his career with Cardiff, then at 16 he was offered a two year scholarship at Newport, he then went to London side Walton Casuals, then Covid hit.
George went back to Swansea for trials and then went to Redditch Utd in Birmingham. He played 15 games with Redditch but decided to leave due to travel commitments and came across to Haverfordwest.
George was one of the first signings in the Nicky Hayen revolution with Corey Shephard coming back to the club and most recently former Connah’s Quay Nomads striker Jordan Davies joining on loan until the end of the season.
Davies has scored one goal in nine games for the Nomads so far this season.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.