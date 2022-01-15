A COLLISION occured and a man was subsequently arrested for allegedly driving on drugs, Pembrokeshire Road Policing say.

The incident occurred on January 14 in the Haverfordwest area. 

The road policing unit said: "A man has been arrested for providing a positive roadside drug wipe, following an road traffic collision in the Dredgemans Hill area yesterday evening.

"He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample."