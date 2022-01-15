PEMBROKE Dock town and county councillor Joshua Beynon will not stand for re-election in 2022.

Cllr Beynon made the announcement on Twitter today, January 15.

Among the reasons for his decision, Cllr Beynon said it takes more than five years to change a ‘huge machine’ like the council and that he needed some time out the public eye.

In the post, Cllr Beynon said: “When I first stood in 2017 for County Council elections I was naïve at 19 in the fact that I could change everyone’s mind in believing that not every politician is the same.

“Despite realising you can’t please everyone all the time you can please some people some of the time and I am grateful to my constituents who saw that I had a real desire to represent and improve Pembroke Dock and Pembrokeshire.”

Cllr Beynon was sworn in as Pembroke Dock’s youngest mayor in November 2021 following the resignation of Cllr Terry Judkins.

He has in the past described the “horrible” abuse he received – including death threats through his door – in trying to improve diversity at County Hall.

The opportunity to be a County Councillor over the last 5 years has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I’ve taken the difficult decision to not stand for re-election in May 2022 as detailed below!



Cllr Beynon went on to say his interests lay in improving Pembrokeshire both now and in the future.

Cllr Beynon continued: “There have been times where I have been torn in wanting to stand again, purely from the point of view that five years is not enough to change a huge machine like the council.

“For me I have realised that I need some time away from the public eye to pursue new adventures and for this reason I will not be seeking re-election to both Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembroke Dock Town Council in May 2022.”