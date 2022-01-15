A TRADER from Pembrokeshire has been fined under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations Act.
Denzil Michael Thomas, St Mark's Close, Merlins Bridge, was convicted on the charge of being a trader knowingly or recklessly engaged in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence.
The offence took place at Llanfyrnach between August 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020.
Thomas was also pleaded guilty to a number of trading offences including being a trader who knowingly and recklessly engaged in commercial activity between December 2020 and March 2021 at Llangolman, Clynderwen.
Thomas gave false information, namely giving the description of geographical or commercial origins which was likely to have caused the average consumer to take a transactional decision he or she would not have taken otherwise.
This offence took place between October 2020 and December 2020 at Llanfyrnach.
In two locations, Llangolman, Clynderwen on December 1, 2020, and at Llanfyrnach August 22, 2020, Thomas misled consumers in regards to omitting written details of contract, price, contact details of trader including business address, the right to a cancellation/cooling off period and how to exercise it.
The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 13.
He will pay compensation totalling £350, costs of £750, and a surcharge of £22.
All offences were discharged conditionally for 3 years.
