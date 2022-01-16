A DISHONEST tradesman, a man unable to provide a breath specimen, and fined for not having a TV licence. Pembrokeshire people in court this week.

Denzil Michael Thomas, of St Mark's Close, Merlins Bridge, was convicted on four charges including being a trader knowingly or recklessly engaged in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence. The offence took place at Llanfyrnach between August 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020.

Thomas also knowingly and recklessly engaged in commercial activity between December 2020 and March 2021 at Llangolman, Clynderwen. He gave false information, namely giving the description of geographical or commercial origins which was likely to have caused the average consumer to take a transactional decision he or she would not have taken otherwise. This offence took place between October 2020 and December 2020 at Llanfyrnach.

In two locations, Llangolman, Clynderwen on December 1, 2020, and at Llanfyrnach August 22, 2020, Thomas misled consumers in regards to omitting written details of contract, price, contact details including business address, the right to a cancellation/cooling off period and how to exercise it. The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 13. He will pay compensation totalling £350, costs of £750, and a surcharge of £22. All offences were discharged conditionally for 3 years.

Denis Alexandru Gherasim, 23, of Bunkers Hill, Milford Haven, was committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months after pleading guilty to failing to comply with a community order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on May 10, 2021. On January 12 the court heard that Gherasim failed to seek permission from his supervising officer before moving address and failed to report as directed on May 17, September 13, and October 18. He also failed to maintain contact with his supervising officer since September 13.

The community order was originally made on January 9, 2021, after Gherasim took a Range Rover without permission while in Essex. He was convicted for this offence at South Essex Magistrates' Court on January 11, 2021.

John Harden, 66, of Clynderwen, lost his licence for 12 months and was fined £200 after failing to provide a specimen for analysis when suspected of drink driver in Haverfordwest on December 11. Harden provided four specimens, none of them quite enough, but all of them registering around 50 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35.

Harden pleaded guilty and explained to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 11 that he used to be a very heavy smoker which was why he could not supply the specimens. He was also made to pay £85 costs and £34 surcharge.

Nicholas Moulder, 49, of Kensington Gardens, Haverfordwest, was fined for speeding at St Clears. On June 8, 2020, Moulder was driving his Skoda Octavia on the A477 Llanddowror Bypass at 71mph. The limit is 60mph. The speed was recorded by laser. Present at court, Moulder pleaded guilty on January 13, 2022, at Haverfordwest Magistrates. He was fined £90 and had three points added to his licence. He’ll pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Matthew Thomas Davies, 47, of Templeton, was fined and had three points added to his licence for going 79mph on the M4 between J48 and Pont Abraham. The speed limit is 70mph. The offence was committed on July 25 and Davies was found guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on January 14, 2022. He was fined £220. He’ll also pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90. He has until February 11 to pay the outstanding debt.

Lee Williams, 44, of St Davids, was fined £40 after using a television without a licence on May 19, 2021. Present at court he pleaded guilty to the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates on January 13. Williams will also pay a costs of £120 and a surcharge of £34.