HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Radgy - five years old, female, Lurcher

Bullet - 10 years old, male, Lurcher. Radgy and Bullet are Lurcher lovers dream dogs. They love to play with each other, love chasing balls and love to give love and cuddles. We would love for them to be homed together but would also consider homing them separately.

River - three years old, female, Pomeranian. River is a very scared girl who is looking for a home with someone experienced with scared dogs and where there is at least one other dog in her new home.

Harvey - nine months old, male, English Pointer. Harvey is a young pointer who has come to us from a breeder. He is very playful with his kennel friends but is very worried around humans and so would like a dog of a similar size in his new home to be his friend.

Suki - six years old, female, Shih Tzu. Suki is quite a scared girl and worried to find herself here. She is looking for a calm and quiet adult only home with someone who has another kind dog to be her friend.