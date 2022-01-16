OVER 1000 full time equivalent days were lost due to sickness in the police in 2020/21.
In the most recent set of figures 1192 FTE days of sickness occurred in police officers and 866 in police staff.
A Freedom of Information request prompted Dyfed-Powys Police to release the information.
The figures also categorised the number of absences due to ‘psychological disorders’ with figures running at close to 100 in both officers and staff.
There were over 400 health referrals in the force.
There was a drastic drop in the number of absences in the force on both the officer side and staff side who took sick leave of 28 days or less between 2019/20 and 2020/21. The biggest drop was in the officer class: 920 officers took sick leave in 2019/20 while in 2020/2021 524 took sick leave.
