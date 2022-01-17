The opening of a new McDonald’s on the doorstep of the main approach road to Pembrokeshire has been delayed for a week.

The 100-seater restaurant at St Clears– which aims to be open round the clock – has been advertising that it was due to open its doors this Wednesday, January 19.

But the company has confirmed that this has now been put back to Wednesday, January 26.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told the Western Telegraph:

“We are excited to be welcoming customers to our new restaurant in St Clears on 26th January. "Our opening date has been slightly delayed due to an IT issue which we are working to resolve.”

The new McDonald’s, on land off the A40, will join the Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock restaurants as the only members of the giant brand located west of Carmarthen.

It is due to create over 80 full and part-time jobs and a recruitment day took place last month.

The McDonald's site will also feature a new Greggs

A premises licence application is currently being made to the county council for the ‘provision of late-night refreshments’ which, if granted, would allow the restaurant to be open 24 hours a day.

The closing date for comments is tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18.

In September 2019, Camarthenshire County Council initially turned down the fast food application - made by Draycott Developments and Investments - but found itself nearly £14,000 out of pocket when the proposal was allowed on appeal.

The application attracted 270 letters of objection, with ten times as many against the plan as were in favour.

The development site also includes a separate building housing a Greggs – originally intended to be a Costa - and planning permission has been granted separately for a petrol station with six electric charging points.

Outline planning permission has been place for a number of years for residential development to the north of the site.

In the meantime, work is continuing to complete the buildings' surroundings and the approach road to the site off Tenby Road, St Clears.

It is on the opposite side of the road to the entrance to the longer- established site housing Travelodge and Starbucks, which replaced the Little Chef restaurant on site in 2017.