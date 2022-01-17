FIVE generations of the same family have been pictured together in Pembroke.
The extraordinary picture shows Omri Arnold (88) surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
Omri is father to Leighton (64), who is father to Adam (44), who is father to Brad-leigh (24), who is father to Lesson (6), Zackery (4), and three-month-old Ezra-Vorn.
“Not often you have three great great grandchildren,” said Omri’s son Leighton, who sent in the photo.
Omri is originally from Ebbw Vale and worked in the coal mines and steal works of the Valleys, he then moved to Pembrokeshire over 50 years ago where he worked in a building merchants. He also ran a fruit and veg shop in Pembroke and still lives in the same house on Charles Street he built when he came across to the county a half century ago.
-Five female generations of the Edwards/ Hedley/ Taylor family
Omri had seven children with wife Betty 90, who is also still very much on the go.
“For dad he is really proud,” said eldest son Leighton, who has a twin sister.
“He is a Church going man who always worked and led a good clean life and gave his children a good outlook and upbringing.”
