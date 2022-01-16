TWO hundred years service, that’s the milestone passed by HM Coastguard this weekend.

The service was formed on January 15, 1822, and is today made up of 352 teams located at stations around the UK.

In Pembrokeshire there are rescue teams located at St Davids, St Govans, Tenby, Broad Haven, Dale and Fishguard and the Maritime Coastguard Agency is based in Milford Haven.

Teams across the UK celebrated the 200th birthday by casting throwlines

St Davids marked the occasion along with the services of Dr George Middleton who is about to celebrate his own special birthday, turning 100 on Monday, January 17.

The St Davids team said: “On the weekend of the 200th birthday of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, it is a privilege to share this celebration with Dr George Middleton. His contribution to our local community and our search and rescue organisations is immeasurable.

“We would all like to take this opportunity to wish him a very happy birthday. With much love and best wishes from St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team and all at HMCG.”

HM Coastguard St Davids celebrated 200 years along with Dr George Middleton who was 100

HM Coastguard said: “We’re celebrating 200 years.

“We’ve marked this milestone, along with coastguard rescue teams from across the UK, with a special gesture to reflect the dedication of the service past and present – the casting of a throwlines.

“We’re always kept busy and it’s rare that we get the chance to reflect on what we do and why we do it, but today we’re taking a moment to do just that.”

The coastguard is vital to Pembrokeshire which has such a rich coastal environment

The Maritime Coastguard Agency, with a base in Milford Haven, said this coming year would have 'extra special sparkle'.

“Over the last 200 years we’ve got bigger and better with age. From our earliest beginnings, launching rocket apparatus to ships in distress to today’s sophisticated search planning techniques, satellite services, modern rope and mud rescue techniques and state-of the-art air assets, we’ve come a long way.

“We have evolved but our mission has always remained the same – to save lives along our coasts and out at sea.”

Happy birthday and thank you for your service from everyone at the Western Telegraph.