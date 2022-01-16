THE local lad done good as Haverfordwest defender Iori Humphreys was offered his first pro contract by the club.

Eighteen-year-old Humphreys has signed to the end of the season and will now be a regular member of the first team squad.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph defender Humphreys, who has been at the club for over five years, said all he wants to do is play football, and that he was excited at the propsect of working with new manager Nicky Hayen.

"I think it's a huge step for the club hiring Nicky," said Humphreys. "For the club to bring in someone who has been managing in the Belgian league once he starts taking training we will benefit from his knowledge."

The 18-year-old made his debut in the Nathaniel MG Cup victory over Undy Athletic in September, replacing Kieran Lewis after 50 minutes.

Since then the midfielder, who can play across the defensive line, has been involved in a further 14 matchday squads in the JD Cymru Premier, JD Welsh Cup and Nathaniel MG Cup.

Assistant manager and head of coaching for the academy Gary Richards said since being called to the first team, Iori has not let anyone down.

"He caught the eye of myself and I spoke about getting him into the first team. Sometimes it was out of a need because of injuries but he has come in and grabbed the opportunity.

"He has done excellent. For young boys they can seem to do well then drop off but in Iori’s case he has maintained a really high standard of professionalism and he is a fit strong boy.

"But what is most important is that whether Iori is in development or in the first team his attitude stays the same."