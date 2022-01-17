IT has been confirmed that the JD Cymru Leagues will now resume in full from Friday, 21 January, after restrictions on the numbers of supporters in grounds were lifted by the Welsh government last week.

Fixtures in the top two tiers in Wales were postponed over the Christmas period in response to the Welsh government's ban on supporters attending matches, taken in response to the rise of the Omicron variant.

Games were planned to go ahead in February, when it was hoped restrictions would be lifted, but that date has now been brought forward in light of the latest Welsh government announcement.

"The Football Association of Wales has welcomed the news communicated by the First Minister at the Welsh Government Coronavirus Update that restrictions on spectators at sporting events are to be lifted," read an FAW statement.

"The number of people who can attend football matches across Wales rose from 50 to 500 as of 15 January, with full capacity crowds being allowed from Friday, 21 January as the country continues its return to Alert Level 0."

Ahead of the 2021/22 season, the FAW factored in COVID-19 related disruptions into its planning, with some leagues starting their seasons earlier than normal to counteract such an impact.

"The FAW’s National League Board had suspended the Cymru Leagues, Adran Leagues and Ardal Leagues over the festive period due to the restrictions placed upon spectator numbers," said the statement.

"This decision was taken to limit the loss of income for clubs and to provide the best chance for fans not to miss out on supporting their teams.

"The news is therefore pleasing, as fans can now return to supporting domestic football across the country having not missed out on any of the action.

"The Welsh Government announcement is also positive news ahead of Cymru’s FIFA World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria in Cardiff on 24 March, however, the Covid Pass will likely remain a requirement for entry into large capacity stadiums."