Two-way temporary traffic lights are currently in operation on the A478 between Templeton and Begelly.
The lights will be in place for four days to accompany the scheduled closure of the unclassified (U6394) road from its junction with the A478, south east to its junction near Tregallet Farm.
Pembrokeshire County Council has issued a temporary road closure notice to enable telecom cabling and jointing works to take place.
The closure of the section of road will be in force between 9.30am and 3.30pm from today, Monday January 17, to Thursday, January 20, inclusive.
Emergency service and property access will be maintained and an alternative route is in place.
