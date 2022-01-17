A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been arrested after an alleged kidnapping and assault outside a pub in Dorset.

Dorset Police say that an investigation has been launched over an incident that took place in Swanage town centre on Friday night.

They have revealed that three men have been arrested, including a 47 year-old man from Pembrokeshire, whose identity was not released.

Two men from Swanage, aged 35 and 42, were also arrested.

The victim was reportedly approached by the three men between 10.25pm and 10.40pm on January 14, outside the White Horse pub in High Street.

The men allegedly forced the victim into a car and drove him to an address in the town.

The victim fled the scene and the incident was reported to Dorset Police at around 11.10pm later that evening.

During the incident, it is reported that the victim was assaulted. He sustained injuries that are not believed to be serious.

All three men have been released on police bail while enquiries continue, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Charlie Soutine, of Weymouth CID, said: “A full investigation is underway into this incident and we are supporting the victim as we make our enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed what happened or any suspicious activity to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to hear from a woman who reportedly approached the men during the incident as she may have important information to assist my enquiries.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area and may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.