The efforts of a bus shelter graffiti artist have left a community unimpressed - not just because of the vandalism, but also the lack of artistic skills.
Red, green and black paint was used to spray the images inside the bus shelter at Rushy Lake on the main approach road to Saundersfoot.
Saundersfoot's county councillor Phil Baker was quickly on the scene to start re-painting the walls, and issued a warning in a Facebook post that further 'artwork' would not be tolerated.
Neighbouring county councillor Jon Preston, who represents New Hedges and Penally commented:
"Really naff images too. Ain't no graffiti artists in Pembs making Banksy sweat."
Councillor Baker agreed. "You took the words right out of my mouth, there was nothing worth keeping," he said.
Flagging up the damage and the community response, he posted:
"The residents of Rushy Lake and St Mary Out Liberty have agreed that the four acts of criminal damage to the bus shelter, is not what we want - thank you.
"The Neighbourhood Police Team are working hard to "have a word".
"We have lots of white paint and lots of volunteers to use it, so now that we are able to monitor the shelter, it is just a matter of time!!!!!!"
