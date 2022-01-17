The Celtic Collection has announced that there will be an interview open day for jobs available at the upcoming Tŷ Hotel on Milford Waterfront.
The open day will take place between 10.30am and 5.30pm on Thursday, January 20, with people welcome to turn up at any time which suits them.
The open day will happen at Phoenix Bowl in Milford Haven on the Thursday morning and afternoon.
People are asked to bring copies of their CV on the day, along with a form of identification which proves their eligibility to work in the UK.
In order to book onto the event, visit https://forms.office.com/r/P3NFed8MDa
