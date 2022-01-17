Fishguard lifeboat was called out this morning, Monday, January 17, to the aid of an injured fisherman.
The crew member had injured himself sometime before 7am. Milford Haven coastguard headquarteres facilitated a call between the fishing boat and a doctor and it was advised that the fisherman was evacuated from the boat and taken to A&E.
The lifeboat picked up the fisherman and took him to shore, arriving back at the lifeboat station at 9.10am.
The crewman was then taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life- threatening.
